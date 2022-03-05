Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
