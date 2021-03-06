 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

