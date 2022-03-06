Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.