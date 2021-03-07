Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
