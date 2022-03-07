Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.