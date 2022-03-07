 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert