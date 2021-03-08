Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL
