Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
