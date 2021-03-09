Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.