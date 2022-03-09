Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Opelika, AL
