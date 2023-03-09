Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Opelika, AL
