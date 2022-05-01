The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and varia…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this …
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see …