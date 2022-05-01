Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.