It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL
