It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
