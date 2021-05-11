Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL
