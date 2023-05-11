The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL
