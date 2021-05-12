Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecas…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and var…
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Op…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
This evening in Opelika: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forec…