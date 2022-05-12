Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Opelika, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

