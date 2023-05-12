The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Opelika, AL
