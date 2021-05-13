 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

