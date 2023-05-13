Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't lea…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly clou…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance o…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …