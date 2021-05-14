Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area …
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and var…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 de…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…