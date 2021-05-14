 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

