Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.