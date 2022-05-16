The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fair…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloud…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We …
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a …