The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Opelika, AL
