Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Ex…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloud…