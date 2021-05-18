The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL
