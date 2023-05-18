It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …