Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

