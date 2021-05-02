Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Opelika, AL
