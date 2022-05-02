Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Opelika, AL
