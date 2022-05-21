Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Ex…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomor…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…