Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The suns…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly clou…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika fo…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a si…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…