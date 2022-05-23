Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomor…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. W…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Win…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance…