Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 54% c…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Per…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Per…