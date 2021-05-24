The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The suns…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a si…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly clou…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 de…