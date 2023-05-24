It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 54% c…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Per…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Per…