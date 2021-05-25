Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.