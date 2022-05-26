It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL
