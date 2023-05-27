The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Per…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …