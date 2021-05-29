 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

