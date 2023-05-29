Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …