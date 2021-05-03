 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert