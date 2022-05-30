Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.