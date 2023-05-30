Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Opelika, AL
