Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
For the drive home in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.