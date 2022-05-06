Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We w…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and varia…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly clo…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesd…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'…