 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 4:59 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert