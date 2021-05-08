 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

