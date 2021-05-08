Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL
