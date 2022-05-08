Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The fore…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly clo…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesd…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'…