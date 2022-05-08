Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.