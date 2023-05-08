Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 …