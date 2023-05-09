The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Opelika, AL
