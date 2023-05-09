The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.